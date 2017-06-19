Playing to the Political Gallery, Tru...

Playing to the Political Gallery, Trump Shrinks Opening to Cuba

Last week, President Donald Trump announced his outrage at Cuba's poor human rights record. On his recent Mideast trip the president did not even mention the issue in totalitarian Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

