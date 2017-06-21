Photo Flash: Broadway Bares Goes Back to School at Strip U
A spirited audience of thousands went back to campus with stripped-down collegians who offered a sexy lacrosse scrimmage, a Pavlovian psychology experiment, a pumped-up pep rally and a fierce feminist studies class at Broadway Bares: Strip U, this year's edition of the annual highly choreographed, highly produced striptease spectacular. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Strip U raised $1,568,114 in two performances on June 18, 2017, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.
