Photo Flash: Broadway Bares Goes Back...

Photo Flash: Broadway Bares Goes Back to School at Strip U

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A spirited audience of thousands went back to campus with stripped-down collegians who offered a sexy lacrosse scrimmage, a Pavlovian psychology experiment, a pumped-up pep rally and a fierce feminist studies class at Broadway Bares: Strip U, this year's edition of the annual highly choreographed, highly produced striptease spectacular. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Strip U raised $1,568,114 in two performances on June 18, 2017, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Tue Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC