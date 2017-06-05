Namibia: Geingob Calls for Removal of U.S. Trade Embargo On Cuba
President Hage Geingob says there is much ground to cover to ensure the complete lifting of the United States of America's long running economic and trade blockade against Cuba. Geingob made the remarks yesterday during the commencement of the 5th Continental African Conference in Solidarity with Cuba, where about 174 delegates, including several Cuban nationals, were gathered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC