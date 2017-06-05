Namibia: Geingob Calls for Removal of...

Namibia: Geingob Calls for Removal of U.S. Trade Embargo On Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Hage Geingob says there is much ground to cover to ensure the complete lifting of the United States of America's long running economic and trade blockade against Cuba. Geingob made the remarks yesterday during the commencement of the 5th Continental African Conference in Solidarity with Cuba, where about 174 delegates, including several Cuban nationals, were gathered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC