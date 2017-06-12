Most Republicans Oppose Reverting to ...

Most Republicans Oppose Reverting to Old Cuba Policies, Poll Finds

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A child flies a kite with the colors of the Cuban flag and Spanish text that reads "Against the embargo" during an activity to request the end of the U.S. embargo in Havana, Cuba in February. told U.S. News he's "extremely concerned" about a substantial change in policy, including a possible move by Trump to limit U.S. travel to the country The president was one of the Republican candidates most open to Cuba normalization policies during the primary campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... 2 hr CodeTalker 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US 22 hr tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC