Major Lazer Finally Unveil Their Highly Anticipated EP 'Know No Better'
In addition to Diplo's interview, Diplo talked about another forthcoming Major Lazer EP which may feature a song with Katy Perry, a short EP with Desiigner, Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., Santigold and even an EP with Starrah. The project features many of today's formidable recording artists, including J Balvin , Quavo , Sean Paul and Jidenna , among many others.
