Long Beach Playhouse Opens Guys and D...

Long Beach Playhouse Opens Guys and Dolls

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Long Beach Playhouse closes its Mainstage season with Guys and Dolls, a musical based on the stories of Damon Runyon . Written in the 1920s and '30s, the stories told of New York's notorious gangsters, gamblers, and other characters populating its underworld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 2 hr Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 19 hr 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Sun anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC