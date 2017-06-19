Long Beach Playhouse Opens Guys and Dolls
Long Beach Playhouse closes its Mainstage season with Guys and Dolls, a musical based on the stories of Damon Runyon . Written in the 1920s and '30s, the stories told of New York's notorious gangsters, gamblers, and other characters populating its underworld.
