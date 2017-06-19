In Guantanamo, Cuba, International Peacemakers Say No to Foreign Military Bases
There were 217 delegates from 32 countries who attended the Fifth International Seminar on the Abolition of Foreign Military Bases held in Guantanamo, Cuba May 4-6, 2017. The theme of the seminar was "A World of Peace is Possible."
