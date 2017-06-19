'House Of Lies' Creator Calls Donald Trump's Cuba Policy "Idiocy"
House Of Lies creator Matthew Carnahan is furious about President Donald Trump's decision to roll back relations with Cuba . Carnahan shot the Showtime series' fifth-season finale in Havana last year and plans to return to shoot a new series there entirely but fears the new restrictions could make it more difficult for future collaborations between Cuban and American filmmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|9 hr
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Sun
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 16
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC