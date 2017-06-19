'House Of Lies' Creator Calls Donald ...

'House Of Lies' Creator Calls Donald Trump's Cuba Policy "Idiocy"

House Of Lies creator Matthew Carnahan is furious about President Donald Trump's decision to roll back relations with Cuba . Carnahan shot the Showtime series' fifth-season finale in Havana last year and plans to return to shoot a new series there entirely but fears the new restrictions could make it more difficult for future collaborations between Cuban and American filmmakers.

