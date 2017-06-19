Granite City spirals down global rank...

Granite City spirals down global rankings in wake of oil-price drop

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

THE collapse in oil prices and uncertainty over Brexit have sent Aberdeen plummeting down a global cost of living scale with the Granite City now ranking alongside the Rwandan capital of Kigali. Mercer's survey, which covers 209 cities across five continents, measures costs - including housing, transport, food, clothing, household goods and entertainment - in each location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Tue Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Mon 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Sun anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC