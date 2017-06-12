GOP senator says Cuba policy bad for farmers
Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, says President Donald Trump's new Cuba policy closes off a potentially lucrative market for American farmers. In a statement Friday, Moran says "putting America first means exporting what we produce to countries across the globe."
