French airline Corsair opens direct route to Havana from Paris
HAVANA, Cuba -- With the arrival of its first flight ever from Paris to Havana last Thursday, the French airline Corsair opened a new route to the Caribbean. Twice a week, Thursdays and Saturdays, Corsair aircraft will land in Havana, with plans to expand the frequency, according to Pascal de Izaguirre, president of the airline and its tour operator TUI France, a subsidiary of the TUI group, a world leader in the tourism sector.
