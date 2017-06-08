First Look: PBS Premieres Weekend in Havana with Geoffrey Baer, 7/18

First Look: PBS Premieres Weekend in ...

PBS Premieres Weekend in Havana with Geoffrey Baer

Travel with host Geoffrey Baer to explore the heart of Cuba's magical capital city, now open to American tourists after more than 50 years. Three young locals -- architect and restorationist Daniel de la Regata; Irene Rodriguez, one of Cuba's top flamenco dancers; and Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Roberto Fonseca -- serve as enthusiastic guides, allowing viewers to experience this vibrant and historic place through the eyes of those who love and call it home.

