First Look: PBS Premieres Weekend in Havana with Geoffrey Baer, 7/18
Travel with host Geoffrey Baer to explore the heart of Cuba's magical capital city, now open to American tourists after more than 50 years. Three young locals -- architect and restorationist Daniel de la Regata; Irene Rodriguez, one of Cuba's top flamenco dancers; and Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Roberto Fonseca -- serve as enthusiastic guides, allowing viewers to experience this vibrant and historic place through the eyes of those who love and call it home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC