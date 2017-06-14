Feature: Cubans favor continued thawing ties against possible policy change by Trump

Rumors have been hovering over the streets of Havana in the last few days about a possible rollback in U.S. policy towards the Caribbean island, reversing the historical detente initiated in 2014 by former U.S. President Barack Obama. According to media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce in Miami on Friday a rollback to the thaw between Washington and Havana, a promise he made during his election campaign last year.

