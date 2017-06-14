Feature: Cubans favor continued thawi...

Feature: Cubans favor continued thawing ties against possible policy change by Trump

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Rumors have been hovering over the streets of Havana in the last few days about a possible rollback in U.S. policy towards the Caribbean island, reversing the historical detente initiated in 2014 by former U.S. President Barack Obama. According to media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce in Miami on Friday a rollback to the thaw between Washington and Havana, a promise he made during his election campaign last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... 18 hr okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mon tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC