Feature: Cuban province boosts herita...

Feature: Cuban province boosts heritage tourism

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Beyond pristine beaches and radiant sunshine almost the whole year round, Cuba harbors a historic treasure, which it now seeks to exploit as a tourist attraction. Granma, a province located about 675 km east of Havana, has been the stage for important events in Cuban history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... 4 hr anonymous 33
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 6 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 71
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... 6 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Sat huntcoyotes 2
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 16 Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,812 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC