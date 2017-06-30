Fake-News Media LIES about Cuba's "private sector." For ten years now, and especially since Obama's "rapprochement" with the Castro-Family-Crime-and-Terror-Sponsoring-Syndicate this same Fake News Media-in flagrant cahoots with Castro's have been regaling us with news of "RAUL THE PRAGMATIC FREE-MARKET REFORMER! blahblah!".About how the number of "SELF-EMPLOYED CUBANS IS EXPLODING!!!"a blaha blaha Well at last count-and as dutifully reported by the Fake News media- Raul Castro's much-trumpeted "economic opening!" "privatization!" "reforms!" blaha blah has resulted in about half-a-million Cubans employed in tiny and macro-economically inconsequential private buisnesses.

