Fake-News Media LIES(!!!) about Cuba'...

Fake-News Media LIES(!!!) about Cuba's "private...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Fake-News Media LIES about Cuba's "private sector." For ten years now, and especially since Obama's "rapprochement" with the Castro-Family-Crime-and-Terror-Sponsoring-Syndicate this same Fake News Media-in flagrant cahoots with Castro's have been regaling us with news of "RAUL THE PRAGMATIC FREE-MARKET REFORMER! blahblah!".About how the number of "SELF-EMPLOYED CUBANS IS EXPLODING!!!"a blaha blaha Well at last count-and as dutifully reported by the Fake News media- Raul Castro's much-trumpeted "economic opening!" "privatization!" "reforms!" blaha blah has resulted in about half-a-million Cubans employed in tiny and macro-economically inconsequential private buisnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,591 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC