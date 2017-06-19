Expo Pack Guadalajara Outpaces High E...

Expo Pack Guadalajara Outpaces High Expectations

EXPO PACK Guadalajara continued its maturation from a regional show in Western Mexico to a truly international event, welcoming nearly 16,000 attendees to the Expo Guadalajara June 13-15. Just as impressive as the 45 percent rise in attendance from 2015 was the increase in diversity with over 40 percent traveling from outside the immediate Jalisco area, including international attendance from Guatemala, Cuba, Costa Rica, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru.

