Explore the other side of Cuba: Santi...

Explore the other side of Cuba: Santiago de Cuba, Baracoa and CamagA1 4ey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Los Angeles Times

If you've been to Havana, but haven't been farther inland in Cuba, check out a fall tour that visits parts of the island nation that are often off the tourist radar. The eight-night trip, organized by Cultural Journeys , explores eastern Cuba and its unique cities and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Santiago de Cuba, Baracoa and Camagey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC