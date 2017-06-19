El Bloqueo Redux: Trump's Cuba Policies Strikes a Familiar Chord
When members of the dwindling cadre of Cuban-American hardliners crammed into a theater in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood last week for the unveiling of the Trump administration's rollback of select Obama-era Cuba policies, President Trump struck a familiar, self-congratulatory note. Standing alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart and other Cuban-American elected officials, and speaking in a city-owned space named after a leader of the CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion who once fundraised for the Watergate burglars , Trump lambasted his predecessor's Cuba policies as a " completely one-side deal ," pontificating that "travel and trade does not help the Cuban people, they only enrich the Cuban regime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC