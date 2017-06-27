Dozens of Cubans stranded in Panama live and work clandestinely
Dozens of undocumented Cuban migrants are living in the shadows in Panama City and doing work without authorization pending "a miracle." An offer by the Panamanian government to provide multiple entry visas for Cubans who return home voluntarily and become self-employed is met with much skepticism.
