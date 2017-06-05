Cultural show held to mark 170th anni...

Cultural show held to mark 170th anniv. of China-Cuba ties

A Chinese artist performs during a cultural show as part of the celebrations of the 170th anniversary of Chinese presence in Cuba at the National Theater in Havana, Cuba, June 3, 2017. The 170th anniversary of Chinese presence in Cuba was commemorated in the coastal town of Regla Saturday, where the first 200 Chinese arrived in 1847.

Chicago, IL

