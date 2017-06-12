Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes...

Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes aim at Obama opening

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

On Friday, June 16, 201... . FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, center, visits the container terminal at the port in the Bay of Mariel, Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 11 hr NotSoDivineMsM 9
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC