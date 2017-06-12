Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes aim at Obama opening
In this Aug. 11, 2015 file photo, US Citizen Jordan Graddis, 24, left, takes a photo of Emily O'connell, 24, as she holds a US and a Cuban flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. On Friday, June 16, 2017, President Donald Trump will give America's Cuba policy its second 180-degree spin in three years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|4
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|5 hr
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
