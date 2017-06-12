Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes...

Cubans brace for worst as Trump takes aim at Obama opening

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Aug. 11, 2015 file photo, US Citizen Jordan Graddis, 24, left, takes a photo of Emily O'connell, 24, as she holds a US and a Cuban flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. On Friday, June 16, 2017, President Donald Trump will give America's Cuba policy its second 180-degree spin in three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 1 hr anonymous 4
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 5 hr Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC