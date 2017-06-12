Cuban vaccine may pack punch in fight against lung cancer
The first patients in a clinical trial at Roswell Park Cancer Institute have begun receiving monthly doses of CIMAvax-EGF, a Cuban lung-cancer vaccine that U.S. researchers say shows promise in preventing the recurrence of lung cancer - the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. The Roswell trial, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last fall, is the first time a Cuban-made therapy has been tested on U.S. patients.
