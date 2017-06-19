Cuban Band Angeles Signed by Warner Music Latina: Exclusive
The Cuban group, formed by Angel Rodriguez Quintero, Sian Chiong, Hansel Delgado and Mikel Korta Torres, now joins Warner's rooster who together with producer Sergio George will take their careers to an international level with a deal that includes distribution and promotion. "Angeles is going to revolutionize Cuban pop music.
