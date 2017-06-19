Cuban accused of laundering $238 mill...

Cuban accused of laundering $238 million in Medicare payments must...

The Miami Herald

A Cuban businessman charged with laundering $238 million in illicit Medicare payments through South Florida will have to face trial now that a federal judge has rejected his motion to dismiss a massive money laundering case against him. The motion by Jorge Emilio Perez de Morales to dismiss the indictment was highly unusual because the 52-year-old is considered a fugitive after fleeing to Spain.

Chicago, IL

