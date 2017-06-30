Cuba Sees Reservation Cancellations Since Trump's Policy Reversal
Cancellations from U.S. travelers at Cuban bed and breakfasts could portend a downturn as some airlines will undoubtedly be cutting capacity, too. But for people that had hearts set on going to Cuba before Trump's announcement, they'll adapt as travelers always do.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
