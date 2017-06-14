Cuba seeks to boost agricultural prod...

Cuba seeks to boost agricultural production to reduce food imports

14 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Cuban government has announced it will seek to boost national agricultural production, trying to reduce the billions the country spends to buy food on the international market. Granma, homeland of some 800,000 Cubans, is a largely agricultural territory and currently the main rice producer on the island, although it cannot meet the needs of a growing market.

Chicago, IL

