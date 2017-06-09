Cuba probes for own oil as crisis slashes Venezuelan flow

The "Varadero 1,008" drill in the village of Boca de Camarioca is part of a plan by Cuba to make up for lost oil imports from Venezuela by boosting its domestic supply. Boca de Camarioca: Near the Cuban seaside village of Boca de Camarioca, a giant drill runs into the ground and out to sea, probing for oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.