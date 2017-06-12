Cuba capital Havana is full of charm ...

Cuba capital Havana is full of charm after decades of communism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Star

After many of the sanctions against America's near neighbour were lifted, there was a fear there would soon be a McDonald's and a Starbucks on every corner of this flamboyant tropical paradise. Fortunately, this hasn't happened and there is only one set of golden arches on the 600-mile island at the Guantanamo Bay US naval base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 32 min CodeTalker 76
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... 16 hr anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... 18 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Sat huntcoyotes 2
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 16 Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC