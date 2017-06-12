Cuba capital Havana is full of charm after decades of communism
After many of the sanctions against America's near neighbour were lifted, there was a fear there would soon be a McDonald's and a Starbucks on every corner of this flamboyant tropical paradise. Fortunately, this hasn't happened and there is only one set of golden arches on the 600-mile island at the Guantanamo Bay US naval base.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|32 min
|CodeTalker
|76
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|16 hr
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|18 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Sat
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 16
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
