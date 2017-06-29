Cuba and New Zealand to strengthen bilateral ties

HAVANA, Cuba -- Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and his counterpart from New Zealand, Gerry Brownlee, expressed interest on Wednesday in Havana in strengthening bilateral relations in the political and economic sectors. Rodriguez, who welcomed the top diplomat from New Zealand at the headquarters of the foreign ministry, highlighted the importance for Havana its ties with that South Pacific nation based on respect and trust.

