Cooldown in Cuba: Is Donald Trump about to spoil Cuba's party?
The property is managed by Swiss-based Kempinski Hotels and owned by the Cuban government; many commentators felt it marked a new epoch for tourism on the island. After the Obama administration relaxed longstanding travel and trade restrictions against Cuba, the number of tourists visiting the island soared.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|2 hr
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|19 hr
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Sun
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
