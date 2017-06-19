Cooldown in Cuba: Is Donald Trump abo...

Cooldown in Cuba: Is Donald Trump about to spoil Cuba's party?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The property is managed by Swiss-based Kempinski Hotels and owned by the Cuban government; many commentators felt it marked a new epoch for tourism on the island. After the Obama administration relaxed longstanding travel and trade restrictions against Cuba, the number of tourists visiting the island soared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 2 hr Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 19 hr 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Sun anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC