Colombia's FARC Rebels Have Handed Over 30 Percent of Weapons

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia commander, Timoleon Jimenez , talks to Pablo Beltran, representative of Colombian National Liberation Army during a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, May 11, 2017. Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel group said on Wednesday it has handed in 30 percent of its weaponry to the United Nations, part of a peace deal signed with the government last year to end more than 52 years of war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.