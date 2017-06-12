Colombia's Farc leader says all weapo...

Colombia's Farc leader says all weapons to be handed over by June 20

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A fighter of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia participates in a parade in the Villa Colombia camp near San Vicente del Caguan,Caqueta province, Colombia, April 29, 2000. Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono Echeverri, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, meet Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende for a conversation about how they achieved peace after 52 years of armed conflict in Colombia, at Litteraturhuset in Oslo, Norway June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 1 hr anonymous 4
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 5 hr Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC