Cleveland Print Room hosts wet-plate pop up Saturday

21 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Greg Martin, shown developing wet plate photographs in Matanzas, Cuba, in January, 2017 during a Cleveland Foundation Creative Fusion trip, will speak Saturday June 24 at the Cleveland Print Room on his collaboration in Cleveland with Cuban photographer Pilar Rubi. At left in this photo is Barbara Tannenbaum, photography curator of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

