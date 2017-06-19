Cleveland Print Room hosts wet-plate pop up Saturday
Greg Martin, shown developing wet plate photographs in Matanzas, Cuba, in January, 2017 during a Cleveland Foundation Creative Fusion trip, will speak Saturday June 24 at the Cleveland Print Room on his collaboration in Cleveland with Cuban photographer Pilar Rubi. At left in this photo is Barbara Tannenbaum, photography curator of the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC