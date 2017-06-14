Castro's Ghost Haunts Central America

The Obama-Castro alliance extends far beyond Cuba, and understanding this is the key to resolving the plight of Central America. Their agenda stands in the way of economic development and reducing the flight of Central Americans and contraband to the United States.

