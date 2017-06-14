Castro, Inc. & foreign firms sign multiple deals for golf courses, luxury resorts
A Spanish firm, Urbas Grupo Financiero, has just sealed a massive real estate and tourism deal with Castro, Inc., to build apartheid resort facilities in Cienfuegos for foreigners who want to enjoy themselves in the repressive hellhole owned by the Castro dynasty. The deal calls for the construction of a marina, six golf courses, six 5-star luxury hotels, three apartment-hotels, 1,500 villas and 3.000 apartments.
