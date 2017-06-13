Castro, Inc. cracks down on gasoline black market
Under-the-table deals are essential because of the corrupt Castro regime's abysmally dysfunctional monopoly on the entire economy. If anyone in the black market feels they are being left out of the cheating or the money flow, they often accuse others of "corruption" to ensure that they get their slice of the pastelito, or whatever So, government functionaries often initiate inspections and crackdowns to redirect the flow and to cash in, knowing fully that whatever "corruption" they are messing with is an absolute necessity for those involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC