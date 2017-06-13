Castro, Inc. cracks down on gasoline ...

Castro, Inc. cracks down on gasoline black market

Under-the-table deals are essential because of the corrupt Castro regime's abysmally dysfunctional monopoly on the entire economy. If anyone in the black market feels they are being left out of the cheating or the money flow, they often accuse others of "corruption" to ensure that they get their slice of the pastelito, or whatever So, government functionaries often initiate inspections and crackdowns to redirect the flow and to cash in, knowing fully that whatever "corruption" they are messing with is an absolute necessity for those involved.

