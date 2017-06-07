Anti-gay crackdowns overshadow global...

Anti-gay crackdowns overshadow global Pride month commemorations

Supporters of Mariela Castro, daughter of Cuban President RaAol Castro, take part in an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia March in Havana on May 13, 2017. The world's first-bisexual themed Pride parade will take place in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on June 9. Kyiv Pride - an eight-day series of events in the Ukrainian capital that ends with an LGBT and intersex rights march on June 18 - is scheduled to begin on the same day.

Chicago, IL

