Anti-gay crackdowns overshadow global Pride month commemorations
Supporters of Mariela Castro, daughter of Cuban President RaAol Castro, take part in an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia March in Havana on May 13, 2017. The world's first-bisexual themed Pride parade will take place in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on June 9. Kyiv Pride - an eight-day series of events in the Ukrainian capital that ends with an LGBT and intersex rights march on June 18 - is scheduled to begin on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC