Another imprisoned Cuban dissident on hunger strike

This morning, a simple Google News search yielded nothing but fluff pieces about travel to Castrogonia, Havana's new luxury hotel, Cuban athletes, and the "damage" about to be done if the Trumpinator tinkers with the Normalization Circus. Dissident Jorge Cervantes, 48, a member of UNPACU , has been on a hunger strike for the past 16 days.

