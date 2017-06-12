Americans lament Cuba becoming 'forbidden island' again
American travelers who long to swill a cocktail at Havana's legendary Sloppy Joe's bar or dive into the rooftop pool of its newest luxury hotel had their dreams dashed when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his new Cuba policy this week. In a setback to the U.S.-Cuban detente negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama, Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to the Caribbean island and a clampdown on dealings with its military, which owns many of the capital city's top establishments.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|27 min
|slick willie expl...
|63
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|1 hr
|spocko
|27
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|18 hr
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Fri
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
