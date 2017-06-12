48 Days: Photographer captures 8,000 ...

48 Days: Photographer captures 8,000 mile migrant journey from Cuba to US

Photographer Lisette Poole chronicled the journey of two Cuban women, Marta and Liset, during their 8,000 mile migration to the US. The women reached the US before the end of the "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" policy, which granted asylum to any Cuban immigrant that reached the United States.

Chicago, IL

