Wynton Marsalis on Judging Panel as More Than 300 Students Compete in Essentially Ellington 2017

Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis will serve on a judging panel as more than 300 students from the top 15 high school jazz bands across the nation compete in Jazz at Lincoln Center's 22nd annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival, the largest gathering of high school age jazz musicians in America. Competition events will take place beginning on Thursday, May 11th and will continue through Saturday, May 13th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wynton Marsalis fan club.