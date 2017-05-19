Why May 20 is so important to Cuban Americans | Opinion

On May 20, 1902, the independent Republic of Cuba was inaugurated with the swearing in of its first elected president, Tomas Estrada . Cuban patriots had been waging the War of Independence vs. colonial Spain since 1895, a conflict that blended into the brief Spanish-Cuban-American War in 1898, in turn giving way to the first U.S. Intervention , which called for elections in 1901.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.