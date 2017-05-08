UN reports sharp drop in Cuban export...

UN reports sharp drop in Cuban exports of refined oil products

May 9 Cuban exports of refined oil products fell about 97 percent between 2013 and 2016, according to a United Nations trade report released this week, reflecting falling supplies from its political ally Venezuela. The UN Comtrade annual report put the value of Cuban fuel exports last year at $15.4 million, compared to more than $500 million in 2013.

