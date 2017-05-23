Tourists stand outside the Hotel Nacional in Havana, Cuba May 22, 2017. Photo - Reuters/Stringer
Havana: U.S. online travel services company Expedia said on Tuesday it had started offering online booking for hotels in Communist-run Cuba, hoping to capitalise on a boom in tourism to the Caribbean island. Expedia joins a dozen U.S. airlines and cruise operators that have already ventured into the Cuban market since the United States announced a detente with its former Cold War foe in 2014 and eased travel and trade restrictions.
