There Was A Major Aughts Throwback In Dior's New Collection

While the ready-to-wear shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris may seem glamorous to most, it's the cruise shows, which happen in-between the February and September Fashion Months, that draw the most elite of the elite with the promise of a spectacle. These events tend to be the most news-making, too: Remember Chanel's much-discussed jaunt in Havana, Cuba, or Louis Vuitton's breathtaking presentation, set against the NiterA3i Contemporary Art Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? Maria Grazia Chiuri debuted her first resort collection for Dior today in Calabasas, California - the well-documented terrain of the Kardashian-Jenners - but the takeaway wasn't the surprising location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.