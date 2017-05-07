Sunday Session: May 7, 2017
Here are some interesting music-related items that have landed in StLJN's inbox over the past week: * Jonathan Demme's 'Stop Making Sense' Is the Past, Present, and Future of Concert Films * The perfect score? How composers are taking pop festivals by storm * Henry Threadgill: Dirt, and More Dirt * Jazz Flutist Nicole Mitchell's New Concept Album Asks, "What is Progress?" * The greatest music teacher who ever lived * R.I.P. Pono, Neil Young Kills Off His Digital Player * 'Unless you're 100% sure your artist is wrong, go with their vision' * The Unsettling Performance That Showed the World Through AI's Eyes * The 2017 International Jazz Day Global Concert - Art, people before politics at this all-star show in Havana, Cuba * A Confluence of Vibrant Rhythm and Hopeful Goodwill in Havana, For International Jazz Day * Revisiting Alice Coltrane's Lost Spiritual Classics * Herb Alpert talks ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC