Students Spend Spring Break In Cuba

The Edlin School, a private elementary and middle school on Sunset Hills Road in Reston, took some of its students on a spring break excursion to Cuba. "Every spring break, Edlin School arranges a trip for the parents and kids who want to go to a foreign country, and typically we will pick one that speaks Spanish or French because we teach Spanish and French as our primary languages at the school," said Bert Schreibstein, director of operations for the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.