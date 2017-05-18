Statement from President Donald J. Tr...

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on Cuban Independence Day

On Cuban Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to the Cuban American community and the people of Cuba as our whole Nation joins you in celebrating the anniversary of Cuban Independence. Americans and Cubans share allegiance to the principles of self-governance, dignity, and freedom.

Chicago, IL

