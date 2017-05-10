Reports from Cuba: Manipulation and silence: Cuba's information policy on Venezuela
Maria Jose Castro, known as 'the woman of the tank', blocks passage of National Guard armored tank during a demonstration by Venezuelan opposition. Cubans have not seen the images of that lady who, armed only with her determination, stopped an armored police tank in the streets of Caracas.
